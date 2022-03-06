Keegan Bradley shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at even for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 11th at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Bradley chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.