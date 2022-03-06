  • Keegan Bradley shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Keegan Bradley chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

