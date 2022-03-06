K.H. Lee shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Lee's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Lee got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Lee to 4 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Lee hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Lee's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Lee's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.