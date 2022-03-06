-
Jon Rahm shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm uses nice approach to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jon Rahm hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 17th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Rahm got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.
After a 359 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Rahm's 92 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 13th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.
At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rahm to 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 over for the round.
