Jon Rahm shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jon Rahm hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 17th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Rahm got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Rahm's 92 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 13th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 over for the round.