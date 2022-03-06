  • John Pak shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, John Pak makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    John Pak dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, John Pak makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.