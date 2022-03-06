-
John Pak shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
John Pak dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, John Pak makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, John Pak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Pak finished his day tied for 52nd at 8 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Pak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Pak tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Pak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pak to even-par for the round.
Pak got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pak to 2 over for the round.
