John Pak shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, John Pak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Pak finished his day tied for 52nd at 8 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Pak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Pak tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Pak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pak to even-par for the round.

Pak got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pak to 2 over for the round.