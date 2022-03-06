Jason Kokrak shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 26th at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kokrak hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

Kokrak hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 574-yard par-5 12th. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.