  • Jason Kokrak shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Kokrak makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak holes 20-footer for birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Kokrak makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.