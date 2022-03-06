-
J.J. Spaun shoots 7-over 79 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 52nd at 8 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even for the round.
Spaun got a double bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Spaun had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spaun to 4 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Spaun's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Spaun hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 6 over for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 7 over for the round.
