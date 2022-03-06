Ian Poulter shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Ian Poulter hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Poulter's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 5 over for the round.