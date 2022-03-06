-
-
Ian Poulter shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2022
-
Highlights
Ian Poulter makes birdie on No. 7 at Arnold Palmer
In the opening round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
Ian Poulter hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Poulter's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 5 over for the round.
-
-