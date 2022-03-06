  • Ian Poulter shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Ian Poulter makes birdie on No. 7 at Arnold Palmer

    In the opening round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.