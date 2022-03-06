  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama escapes fairway bunker to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

