Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 20th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Matsuyama at even-par for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Matsuyama chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a 353 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

Matsuyama his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.