Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama escapes fairway bunker to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 20th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 third, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Matsuyama at even-par for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, Matsuyama chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a 353 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
Matsuyama his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
