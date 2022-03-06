Hayden Buckley shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hayden Buckley hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 68th at 11 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Buckley got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Buckley at even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Buckley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Buckley's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.