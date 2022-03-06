Greyson Sigg shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Greyson Sigg hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 68th at 11 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Sigg chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Sigg had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

Sigg tee shot went 184 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sigg to even-par for the round.

Sigg got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.