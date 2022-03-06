Graeme McDowell shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Graeme McDowell hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 13th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

McDowell got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, McDowell's tee shot went 240 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 13th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 14th, McDowell hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, McDowell got on the green in 4 and three-putt for double bogey, bringing McDowell to 3 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McDowell to 4 over for the round.