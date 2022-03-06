Gary Woodland shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 5th at 3 under with Chris Kirk; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under.

Woodland got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Woodland's 95 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Woodland his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.