-
-
Gary Woodland shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2022
-
Highlights
Gary Woodland makes 10-foot birdie putt at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Gary Woodland makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 5th at 3 under with Chris Kirk; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under.
Woodland got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Woodland's 95 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Woodland his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.
-
-