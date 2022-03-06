Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a tee shot onto the 231-yard par-3 green second, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Frittelli chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

Frittelli hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 574-yard par-5 12th. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Frittelli's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 1 over for the round.