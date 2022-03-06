-
-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2022
-
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-5 4th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a tee shot onto the 231-yard par-3 green second, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, Frittelli chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
Frittelli hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 574-yard par-5 12th. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Frittelli's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 1 over for the round.
-
-