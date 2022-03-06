6-over 78 by Denny McCarthy in final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Denny McCarthy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 4 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 61st at 10 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, McCarthy's tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

McCarthy tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 4 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy's tee shot went 184 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 6 over for the round.