Davis Thompson shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Davis Thompson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 461-yard par-4 first, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Thompson's tee shot went 225 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Thompson's 119 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 3 over for the round.

Thompson hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 4 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.