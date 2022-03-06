David Lipsky finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, David Lipsky hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 26th at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even-par for the round.