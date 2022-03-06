-
David Lipsky finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Lipsky sinks a 23-foot birdie putt at Arnold Palmer
In the opening round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, David Lipsky makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, David Lipsky hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 26th at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.
Lipsky got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even-par for the round.
