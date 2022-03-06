Danny Willett shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Danny Willett hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 52nd at 8 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

Willett tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Willett to 2 over for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 3 over for the round.

Willett hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 11th, Willett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 5 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 4 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 5 over for the round.