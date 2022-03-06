  • Danny Willett shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Danny Willett makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Danny Willett makes short birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

