Danny Willett shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Willett makes short birdie putt at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Danny Willett makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 4th hole.
Danny Willett hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 52nd at 8 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.
Willett tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Willett to 2 over for the round.
Willett got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 3 over for the round.
Willett hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 11th, Willett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 5 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 4 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 5 over for the round.
