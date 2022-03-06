Danny Lee shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Danny Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 61st at 10 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Lee hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Lee went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 574-yard par-5 12th. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Lee's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 221-yard par-3 17th green, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 2 over for the round.