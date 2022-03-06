Corey Conners shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Corey Conners hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 11th at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Conners hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Conners to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Conners chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 13th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Conners hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at 2 over for the round.