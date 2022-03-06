-
Corey Conners shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners chips in for birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Corey Conners chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 4th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Corey Conners hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 11th at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Conners hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Conners to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, Conners chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 13th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Conners hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at 2 over for the round.
