-
-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2022
-
Highlights
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's tight wedge leads to birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 20th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.
At the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Bezuidenhout's his second shot went 164 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 200 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Bezuidenhout's 213 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.
After a 345 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.
-
-