Chris Kirk shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Chris Kirk hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 5th at 3 under with Gary Woodland; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Kirk chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 13th, Kirk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Kirk at 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Kirk's tee shot went 214 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.