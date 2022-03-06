Chez Reavie shoots 11-over 83 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Chez Reavie hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 19 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day in 77th at 19 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Reavie tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 5 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 6 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 7 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 8 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 9 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Reavie's his second shot went 35 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 11 over for the round.