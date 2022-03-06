Charles Howell III shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Charles Howell III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 32nd at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Howell III's tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Howell III had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.

Howell III hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 574-yard par-5 12th. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 14th green, Howell III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Howell III at 3 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Howell III's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 6 over for the round.