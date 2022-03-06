-
Charles Howell III shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charles Howell III nearly holes out to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Charles Howell III makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Charles Howell III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 32nd at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Howell III's tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Howell III had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
Howell III hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 574-yard par-5 12th. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 14th green, Howell III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Howell III at 3 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Howell III's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 6 over for the round.
