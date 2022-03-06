  • Cameron Young shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Cameron Young holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Young holes bunker shot for birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Cameron Young holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 2nd hole.