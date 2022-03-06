Cameron Young shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Cameron Young hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 13th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 326 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Young chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

Young missed the green on his first shot on the 231-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 32 yards for birdie. This moved Young to even for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Young's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to even-par for the round.

After a 361 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Young chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Young had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to even for the round.