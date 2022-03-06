-
-
7-over 79 by Cameron Champ in final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2022
-
Highlights
Cameron Champ chips it tight to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-5 4th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Cameron Champ hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 61st at 10 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Champ's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 215-yard par-3 green 14th, Champ suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.
-
-