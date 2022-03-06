Brendon Todd shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Brendon Todd hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day in 60th at 9 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Todd chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

Todd had a fantastic chip-in on the 215-yard par-3 14th. His tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 35 yards to the fringe, and his second shot was a drop where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Todd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 over for the round.

Todd got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Todd to 6 over for the round.