Brendan Steele finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brendan Steele hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 26th at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 231-yard par-3 second, Steele hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Steele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Steele's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Steele's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.