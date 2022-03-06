Billy Horschel shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Billy Horschel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 2nd at 4 under with Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Horschel's tee shot went 240 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 4 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 5 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 4 over for the round.

Horschel had a fantastic chip-in on the 215-yard par-3 14th. His tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 38 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 over for the round.