Beau Hossler shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Beau Hossler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 20th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Hossler's tee shot went 243 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Hossler hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

At the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hossler to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Hossler had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hossler's 102 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 5 over for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Hossler hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Hossler had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.