Anirban Lahiri shoots 10-over 82 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Anirban Lahiri hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 74th at 16 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the water, Lahiri hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Lahiri to 4 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 5 over for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 6 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lahiri to 7 over for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lahiri to 8 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lahiri to 9 over for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 10 over for the round.