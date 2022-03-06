Alex Smalley shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Alex Smalley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 38th at 6 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Smalley's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even-par for the round.

Smalley hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 574-yard par-5 12th. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even for the round.

Smalley tee shot went 186 yards to the fringe and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 221-yard par-3 green 17th, Smalley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.