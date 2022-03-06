Adam Scott shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Scott hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 26th at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 third, Scott's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Scott hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.

Scott hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 574-yard par-5 12th. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Scott's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.