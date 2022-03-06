  • Adam Scott shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Scott makes a 20-foot par putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott holes 20-footer to save par at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Scott makes a 20-foot par putt on the par-4 10th hole.