Adam Schenk shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Adam Schenk hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Schenk's tee shot went 211 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 210 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk chipped in his fourth from 18 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Schenk at 2 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.