  • Adam Long shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Long makes a 37-foot par putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Long pours in 37-footer to save par at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Long makes a 37-foot par putt on the par-3 17th hole.