Adam Long shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Long hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 32nd at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Long got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at even-par for the round.

Long tee shot went 199 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Long chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.