Aaron Wise shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 17th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

At the 574-yard par-5 12th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wise to even for the round.