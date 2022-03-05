Zach Johnson shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Zach Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Johnson hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.