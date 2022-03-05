-
Zach Johnson shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2022
Highlights
Zach Johnson uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Zach Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Johnson hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.
