  • Will Zalatoris shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the second round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Zalatoris' nice tee shot and birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the second round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.