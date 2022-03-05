-
Will Zalatoris shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Zalatoris' nice tee shot and birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the second round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Will Zalatoris hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 12th at 1 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
Zalatoris got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
