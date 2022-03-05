Vince Whaley shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Vince Whaley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Whaley's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Whaley had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Whaley's 213 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even-par for the round.