  • Vince Whaley shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Vincent Whaley makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Vincent Whaley sinks a 28-foot birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

    In the opening round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Vincent Whaley makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.