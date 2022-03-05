Viktor Hovland shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day in 3rd at 6 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 231-yard par-3 second green, Hovland suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hovland at 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Hovland chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hovland had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Hovland's tee shot went 155 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 221-yard par-3 green 17th, Hovland suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 3 over for the round.