Viktor Hovland shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2022
Highlights
Viktor Hovland dials in approach to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day in 3rd at 6 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 231-yard par-3 second green, Hovland suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hovland at 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Hovland chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hovland had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to even-par for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Hovland's tee shot went 155 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 221-yard par-3 green 17th, Hovland suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 3 over for the round.
