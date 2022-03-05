  • Tyrrell Hatton shoots 6-over 78 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 4th hole.