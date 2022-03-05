Tyrrell Hatton shoots 6-over 78 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Tyrrell Hatton hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 12th at 1 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Hatton chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to even for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Hatton's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hatton to 3 over for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 4 over for the round.

After a 223 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 13th, Hatton chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 5 over for the round.

Hatton tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hatton to 6 over for the round.