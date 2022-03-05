Troy Merritt shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Troy Merritt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Merritt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 42-foot putt for eagle. This put Merritt at 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Merritt's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 13th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 215-yard par-3 green 14th, Merritt suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Merritt's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.