Tommy Fleetwood shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tommy Fleetwood hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Fleetwood's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Fleetwood's 78 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 13th, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Fleetwood at 1 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.