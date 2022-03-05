-
-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2022
-
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood hits it tight to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tommy Fleetwood hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Fleetwood's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Fleetwood's 78 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 13th, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Fleetwood at 1 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
-
-