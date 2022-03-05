Tom Hoge putts well in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

Tom Hoge got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tom Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hoge's 69 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Hoge chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.