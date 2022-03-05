-
Tom Hoge putts well in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge holes 13-footer for birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tom Hoge makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
Tom Hoge got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tom Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hoge's 69 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Hoge chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
