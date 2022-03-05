-
-
Thomas Pieters finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2022
-
Highlights
Thomas Pieters nearly holes bunker shot to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Thomas Pieters makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Thomas Pieters hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pieters finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
After a 278 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Pieters chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pieters to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Pieters's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pieters to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Pieters reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pieters to even-par for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Pieters chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pieters to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Pieters chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pieters to even for the round.
-
-