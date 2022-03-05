Thomas Pieters finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Thomas Pieters hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pieters finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Pieters chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pieters to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Pieters's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pieters to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Pieters reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pieters to even-par for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Pieters chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pieters to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Pieters chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pieters to even for the round.