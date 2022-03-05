Taylor Pendrith shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Taylor Pendrith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.