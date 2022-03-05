Taylor Moore finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Taylor Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Moore got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Moore to 1 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Moore reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Moore at even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Moore hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Moore to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.