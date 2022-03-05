  • Talor Gooch shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Talor Gooch uses nice approach to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

