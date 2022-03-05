Talor Gooch shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Talor Gooch hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 1st at 7 under with Billy Horschel; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Gooch's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

At the 574-yard par-5 12th, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gooch to 1 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 15th, Gooch reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Gooch at even for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.