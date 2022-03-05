-
Talor Gooch shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Talor Gooch uses nice approach to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Talor Gooch hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 1st at 7 under with Billy Horschel; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Gooch's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
At the 574-yard par-5 12th, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gooch to 1 over for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 15th, Gooch reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Gooch at even for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.
