Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Sungjae Im hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 12th at 1 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Im had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Im hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 13th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.