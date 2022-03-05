-
-
Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2022
-
Highlights
Stephan Jaeger makes short birdie putt at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Stephan Jaeger makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Stephan Jaeger hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
Jaeger got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to even-par for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Jaeger got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Jaeger to 2 over for the round.
Jaeger his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jaeger to 3 over for the round.
-
-