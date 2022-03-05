Si Woo Kim shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Si Woo Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

Kim got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 222 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Kim to 3 over for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.